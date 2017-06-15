Pak bid to re-establish launch pads, force multiple intrusion bids foiled

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 14: Amidst escalation of tensions along Line of Control (LoC), Army is reported to have foiled Pakistan plot to re-activate launching pads and facilitate multiple infiltration attempts by the militants in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch even as Pakistani troops today used heavy 120mm mortar shells to target civilian population in Bhimber Gali, Nowshera and Balakote sectors of the two districts.

Sources told the Excelsior that Army personnel, who have been maintaining strict surveillance all along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch, targeted forward Pakistan army posts in Nowshera, Bhimber Gali and Balakote sectors, which were assisting the militants in re-establishing their launching pads on the LoC for making multiple intrusion bids in the next few days.

“The Pakistan army and militants’ move was pre-empted by the Indian troops, who targeted Pakistani posts, which were helping militants to re-establish their launching pads along LoC. As the Pakistani posts came under intense shelling, they abandoned the plot to again set up the launch pads,” sources said, adding there were Intelligence inputs that the militants would make infiltration attempts together at various places to force their way.

However, according to sources, effective retaliatory firing brought down by the Indian troops have thwarted Pakistani plot not only to again set up launching pads for militants along LoC but frustrate the planned multiple infiltration attempts inside the Indian territory.

Worthwhile to mention here that Pakistan army and their sponsored militants had packed up the launching pads from LoC after Indian troops targeted them at various places including Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors last month. The targeted strikes were carried out as these Pakistani posts were sheltering militants to help them infiltrate into this side.

Meanwhile, sources said, there was no let up in heavy mortar shelling and firing by Pakistan army targeting forward defence posts and civilian population in Bhimber Gali, Balakote and Nowshera sectors in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Nearly 50 forward villages came under intense shelling from Pakistan side with 120mm and 82mm mortars in the three Sectors. Indian Army gave befitting response to Pakistan at all the places, leading to heavy exchanges.

While heavy exchange of shelling and firing took place in the morning at Bhimber Gali and Balakote sectors, it continued till late in the afternoon at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, sources said, adding that Pakistani troops had also been using Recoilless Rifles to pound forward Indian posts and civilian areas.

The civilian population in shelling hit villages remained confined to their houses throughout the day even when there was no firing or shelling from across the LoC as the panic-stricken villagers feared that Pakistan could target them anytime.

“This is probably the very rare occasion when Pakistan army was directly pounding the populated villages with heavy 120mm and 82mm rockets and firing with automatic weapons. However, so far, there has been no civilian casualties in the fresh round of firing by Pakistani troops,” sources pointed out.

Last month, three civilians were killed by Pakistan shelling and firing in Nowshera sector.

Sources said Pakistani troops have suffered heavy damages of their posts and bunkers in retaliatory firing brought down by the Indian troops. At some places, Pakistan army has been seen rebuilding their damaged posts and bunkers away from the forward areas.

Sources said tensions have escalated along the LoC after the visit of Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and some forward areas opposite Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Sources said some houses in forward areas of Balakote sector developed cracks as mortar shells exploded inside the villages this morning but there were no casualties or major damage.

Sources said the authorities in both Poonch and Rajouri districts were monitoring situation in the shelling-hit villages but so far there has been no migration in any area. Authorities were ready to meet with any eventuality and have kept Contingency Plan in place, if the need arises.

Sources said though there were no casualties or damage on Indian side in Pakistan shelling and firing during the day but majority of people in the forward villages in the two border districts remained confined to their houses.

“Most of the villages in forward areas were completely deserted with people not moving out of their houses even after mortar shelling stopped at some places in the afternoon anticipating spurt in hostilities along the LoC,” sources said.

Authorities have made arrangements for evacuating the civilians in case the situation warrants or there was any injury in Pakistan firing and shelling.

Few days back, Indian Army had retaliated very effectively and decimated several forward posts and bunkers of Pakistani troops, who were shelling the forward villages. Pakistan had also claimed civilian casualties, both fatal and non-fatal, in retaliatory firing by the Indian troops.

The ceasefire violations along Line of Control in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch by Pakistani troops have become routine.

