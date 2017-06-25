Pak again violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: In the second ceasefire violation today, Pakistani troops today resorted to firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

In the latest violation, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 5.50 pm on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Naushera sector, a defence spokesman said, adding, the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

As per reports, one Pakistani post was destroyed in the Indian Army’s retaliatory action.(AGENCIES)

