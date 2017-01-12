Over 68 acres of encroached land retrieved in Rajouri distt

JAMMU: The State Government today said that it has retrieved more than 68 acres of Government farmland at Laam area in Rajouri district that was encroached.

Minister of State for Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Mir Zahoor informed the Legislative Council that out of the 125 acres of encroached land of Sheep and Animal Husbandry Farm at Laam in Nowshera, 68.75 acres has been retrieved and brought under cultivation of oats and fodder.

Responding to a question by PDP’s Surinder Kumar Choudhary in the upper House, Zahoor said that agriculture operations at the farm were forcefully stopped by the locals.

He said out of the 68.75 acres of retrieved farmland, the crops on 21.75 acres were damaged by a mob and the rest 47 acres of cultivated land is with the department. (AGENCIES)

