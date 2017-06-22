Opposition chooses Meira Kumar as its prez candidate

NEW DELHI: The opposition today chose former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, a Dalit, as its candidate for president against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind.

Kumar, a former diplomat and daughter of the late Dalit icon Jagjivan Ram, was the unanimous choice of the 17 opposition parties that attended the meeting.

With Kovind also being a Dalit, this makes it a Dalit vs Dalit presidential contest.

“We have decided to field the name of Meira Kumar for the presidential election… We do hope that other parties also join us,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said.

Her party colleague, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, said Kumar was a unanimous choice. (AGENCIES)

