Oppn shedding crocodile tears on West Pak refugees’ plight: Dr Jitendra

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Jan 17: Union Minister in PMO with Independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh today lashed out at opposition parties for shedding crocodile tears on plight of West Pakistan refugees when during last 70 years in their rule they failed to do any thing for them.

Talking to reporters here , at the sidelines of Digi Dhan Mela which was inaugurated this morning by Minister of Finance Haseeb Drabu, Dr Jitendra Singh said it is a great tragedy that these refugees were deprived of their rights for last 70 years in the State and opposition parties which criticize the BJP for not settling their issue have themselves done nothing when they were in power during last seven decades.

He said it is the BJP Government which at least took an initiative to issue identity cards to these refugees as a first step to solve their problems.

Justifying the demands of the West Pak refugees, Dr Singh said they have met injustice over the years and BJP has always stood with their cause.

Regarding the resolution passed by the Party State Executive on Sunday at Samba opposing the compensation to stone pelters, Dr Singh said State Government is competent enough to perform the “Raj Dharma”

Regarding threat given to Kashmiri girl who played the younger version of Indian wrestler, Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Bollywood Movie Dangal, Dr Singh said the State Government has already taken the cognizance of the same.

Earlier, addressing the function organized in connection with Digi Dhan Mela, the Union Minister said all decisions taken by the Union Government led by Narendra Modi are result of Prime Minister’s revolutionary thinking.

He made a fervent appeal to the people to become a part of this revolution and support it whole heartedly to take nation forward.

Dr Singh, while making a scathing attack on Opposition parties, said entire nation supports the decision of demonetization except some opposition leaders.

The decision of 125 crore Indian’s matters on demonetization and who is opposition to criticize it, he questioned?.

Maintaining that Narendra Modi Government is wedded to serve the poorest of the poor, he said this was stated by PM after taking oath of office in May 2014 while addressing the huge gathering that his Government will be dedicated to poor.

Soon after the formation of Government, the Prime Minister started ground work to put his words into deeds and took many revolutionary decisions to bridge the gap between rich and poor, Dr Singh added.

The decision of demonetization was a journey from pessimism to optimism, for progress and development of the nation with main focus on poor people of this country, he said, adding any policy being framed by this Government is made keeping the interests of poor people in view.

Referring to the decision taken by PM on November 8, 2016, Dr Singh termed it a very bold step and said it needs courage and courage of conviction to take such an initiative and the Prime Minister has both of them.

Lambasting opposition for criticizing demonetization, Union Minister said earlier they were talking of where are 15 lakh Rupees which Government was saying to be deposited in accounts of people and when Government acted to take action against hoarders of black money they started crying.

He said so far it has been seen that movements were initiated by people and it is for the first time when a Government initiative was carried forward by masses as a movement to eradicate black money and it became a people’s movement throughout the country.

Admitting that during transition period there were some problems to people but in the longer run it will be in the advantage of the masses of the country, Dr Singh said, adding that there was even no use of organizing the Digi Dhan Mela as people have themselves joined this movement.

Dr Singh said such a decision makes a change in nation’s economy and has reinforced the esteem of unknown Indian. This movement is also going to be the torch bearer of our daily attitude. It has brought a revolution in the country after 70 years from holders to spenders and from tax payers to tax evaders, he added.

Dr Singh, while cautioning the people against the opposition game plan, said it is time to distance from that thinking which is retrogressive to our progress.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti who was the chief guest in the function inaugurated the J&K Bank’s Mobile Banking App, which was specially designed to meet the needs of the people of the State.

However, the Chief Minister left the function half way as she was indisposed.

Addressing the function Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Digi Dhan will bridge the gap between rich and poor.

He said now people have not to make trips to banks for seeking the loan as they will get loan within five minutes while sitting at their home. “This is a great revolution which Prime Minister wanted to bring in the country”, he added.

He said presently there are 2300 ATMs in the State and announced that the Centre will increase both ATMs and bank branches in J&K. He said with demonetization the shadow economy in India which had no account so far will end and GDP will increase.

Meghwal said in foreign countries people don’t use purse and if they don’t use why can’t we? The Minister said today’s slogan is 21 century will be of India.

Addressing the function, Finance Minister of J&K, Haseeb Drabu said it is very encouraging that Government functionaries other than banks were involved in campaigning of Digi Dhan. He said it is not appropriate to say go cashless and instead we should say go paperless or digital.

He said with Digi Dhan now one instead of valet has to keep an E Valet in pocket and with the Digi Dhan India’s informal economy will come to formal network.

Drabu said large chunk of India’s GDP comes through this informal economy which is not properly monetized.

He said that one of the biggest challenges to Digital payments is social set up and Government should play a role in this regard. He maintained the J&K will be first State to abolish treasury system.

Addressing the function, Minister of Science and Technology J&K Imran Raza Ansari said Digital economy looks like an achievable field. He stressed on making system better and complimented organizers of mela.

Celebrity Javed Jafri also spoke on the occasion. He said Digi Dhan is more advantageous but banks have to increase the branches. He also supported the initiative.

Lt Col Ranbir Jamwal from Samba who scaled Mount Everest thrice supported the PM’s initiative in his speech and said it is a good facility.

RTO Ashwani Khajuria in his address said that his Department is only Department in Jammu which is on line and has been digitalized.

MoS Finance Ajay Nanda gave the welcome address while Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Simrandeep Singh proposed vote of thanks.

Others who spoke included Sanjay Saxena, Director Finance and Dr Manohar Singh, Advisor NITI Ayog. The function was also attended by Chief Secretary, B R Sharma.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With