Opening of new AWCs being worked out: Sunil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: Minister of State for Social Welfare Sunil Kumar Sharma today informed the Legislative Council that the requirement for opening of new Anganwari Centers (AWCs) is being worked out across the state including Jammu and Samba districts.

Replying to a question by Master Noor Hussain, the Minister informed the House that a set criterion is being adopted for identification of the location for opening of new Anganwari centers.

Elaborating on the norms in this regard, the Minister informed the House that one AWC is opened in rural area which has a population of 400-800 souls, while the area having population between 801-1600 qualifies for two AWCs and a village having population between 1601-2400 for three AWCs.

The Minister further informed that a particular area having population of 150-400 qualifies for opening of Mini AWC.

Similarly tribal, riverine, desert, hilly areas having 300 to 801 population qualify for AWC and population between 150-300 souls for Mini AWC.

The Minister said that based on these norms, the requirement of opening of new AWCs is being worked out across the state including Jammu and Samba districts.

He said a female in the age group of 18-44 years and being a permanent resident of J&K State and possessing minimum qualification of matric is eligible for selection as an Anganwari worker. He further said that in case no matriculate candidate is available in a village/ward, middle pass candidate is considered for selection after approval of the State Mission Director ICDS.

He said the no qualification bar shall apply in case of non-availability of eligible candidate in a village/ward which has majority population of SC/ ST community.

Sharma said that under the norms for selection weightage shall be given to the viva-voice and academic qualification. “Under the norms 70 points are set for matriculation, additional 5 points for 10+2, 5 for graduation, while viva-voice carries 20 points,” the Minister added.

He said a set procedure is being also followed for selection of helpers in the Anganwari centers.

The Minister informed that government has already kept provision for regularization of Anganwari Workers as Supervisors as per the recruitment rule in vogue, depending upon the seniority and availability of post. He however said at present there is no proposal/policy for regularization of Anganwari helpers.

