One killed, two injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Poonch

JAMMU: One person was killed and two others were injured after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased was identified as Muskeen Hussain (55), son of Saddiq Hussain Shah, resident of Rajouri.

According to the police, the accident took place when the vehicle carrying some bovine animals was on its way to Mughal Road. Three persons were on board.

A case was registered, police added. (AGENCIES)

