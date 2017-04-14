Omar shocked over video showing youth tied to Army jeep to stop stone pelting

SRINAGAR : Expressing shock over a video in which a youth is tied to the front of an Army jeep to make sure that no stone was thrown at the vehicle, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said it requires an urgent inquiry and follow up now.

A video has gone viral on social networking sites, including Facebook and Twitter, in which a youth can be seen tied to an Army jeep and a warning can be head, saying stone pelters will meet the same fate.

“This young man was TIED to the front of an Army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir,” Mr Abdullah, who is the working president of main opposition in the state National Conference (NC), wrote on micro-blogging site.

“Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!,” he tweeted with the same video attached.

Meanwhile, reacting to a tweet which tried to justify the act by referring to another video where CRPF jawans were slapped by Kashmiri youth, Mr Abdullah said, ”So we should expect no better from the Army than from stone pelters.”

“Ma’am seriously? You are going to use that video to justify this action. So we should expect no better from the Army than from stone pelters,” he asked. “I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger,” Mr Abdullah added. (AGENCIES)

