Breaking News:

Omar shocked over video showing youth tied to Army jeep to stop stone pelting

Posted on 14/04/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Omar shocked over video showing youth tied to Army jeep to stop stone pelting

SRINAGAR : Expressing shock over a video in which a youth is tied to the front of an Army jeep to make sure that no stone was thrown at the vehicle, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said it requires an urgent inquiry and follow up now.
A video has gone viral on social networking sites, including Facebook and Twitter, in which a youth can be seen tied to an Army jeep and a warning can be head, saying stone pelters will meet the same fate.
“This young man was TIED to the front of an Army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir,” Mr Abdullah, who is the working president of main opposition in the state National Conference (NC), wrote on micro-blogging site.
“Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!,” he tweeted with the same video attached.
Meanwhile, reacting to a tweet which tried to justify the act by referring to another video where CRPF jawans were slapped by Kashmiri youth, Mr Abdullah said, ”So we should expect no better from the Army than from stone pelters.”
“Ma’am seriously? You are going to use that video to justify this action. So we should expect no better from the Army than from stone pelters,” he asked. “I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger,” Mr Abdullah added. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
  • Umesh Kumar Dash

    Why the same kind of condemnation was not there from Omar for stone pelters who indulge in subversive activities. Staying inside India and acting against country is not acceptable. If you are a religious fanatics and support terrorism , there is already a country created for you in 1947, just across the boarder, you can go there or jump into sea. Staying in our Kashmir and country, but acting against it simply not acceptable. unless you mend your ways government should take firm and concrete action to get rid of those anti nationals.

Scroll to Top