Omar-led NC MLAs stage walk-out on power crisis

JAMMU, Jan 17: All National Conference MLAs led by former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah today staged a walk-out in the Legislative Assembly in protest against snapping of power supply in the Kashmir valley following heavy rains and snowfall.

The National Conference MLAs were on their feet as soon as the Question Hour proceedings began in the Legislative Assembly saying the entire Valley has been experiencing worst ever electricity crisis as power lines to several areas remained snapped following snowfall and rains, making lives of the people miserable.

National Conference MLAs including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mian Altaf, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Aga Syed Ruhullah, Devender Singh Rana, Sheikh Ashfaq Jabbar, Abdul Majid Larmi and others, present in the House, were on their feet protesting delay in restoration of power supply in several parts of the Kashmir valley as electric poles and lines were snapped after the snowfall and rains.

Sagar, Lone and Altaf said many areas of the Kashmir valley were reeling under darkness and there had been no efforts to restore power supply in the extreme winter.

“The people are suffering. The governance is missing. The administration is not doing its job,’’ the NC MLAs lamented.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, who holds the charge of Power Development Department, reacted to the National Conference protests and, in his statement in the House, maintained that 80 per cent electricity supply has been restored in the Kashmir valley.

“Snowfall and rains had caused heavy damage to power infrastructure. Power supply was badly affected as lines were snapped following snowfall and rains. We had immediately called a meeting of all senior officers of the Power Development Department (PDD) and held video conferencing with the Valley based officers. Within two days, electricity supply to several areas was restored. Now, electricity is being supplied to 80 per cent areas,’’ Dr Singh said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Commissioner/ Secretary, Power Development Department, has been camping in the Valley and electricity to remaining areas will also be restored at the earliest.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister’s statement didn’t pacify the National Conference members, who described the Government statement as “incorrect’’ saying “if 80 per cent electricity supply would have been restored, they won’t have been protesting in the Legislative Assembly’’.

All National Conference MLAs led by Omar Abdullah then staged a walk-out from the House in protest against disruption of electricity supply and delay in restoration by the administration in the Kashmir valley.

Later while speaking to the reporters, NC general secretary and former Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar reiterated his accusation against the State Government.

“The people in Kashmir are reeling under power cut and the Government has not been able to provide them electricity. There are several areas which do not have electricity for past several days,” he said.

“There are several areas in Kashmir which are without electricity for the past 2-3 days. The snowfall has exposed the claims of the Government in providing basic facilities to the people of the State,” Sagar added.

