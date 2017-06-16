sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

NSF protests against PSC

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15:  Alleging continuous discrimination in selection of Plus 2 and College Lecturers, National Secular Forum (NSF) today protested against Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and torched the effigy of its Chairman.
The protest demonstration was led by NSF State president, Dr Vikas Sharma, who reiterated that separate statehood for Jammu was the only way out to end the 67 years long discrimination with the people of this region.
Dr Vikas said that out of total 25 posts of 10+2 Lecturer in Education,   21 candidates have been selected from Kashmir and only four from Jammu. In the RBA category, out of total 09 posts, 07 candidates are from Kashmir province and 02 from Jammu, he added.
Similarly, out of total 59 posts of 10+2 lecturer in Chemistry,   41 candidates have been selected from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu. In the RBA category out of total 21 posts, 16 candidates are from Kashmir province while 05 are from Jammu. In Botany, out of total 34 posts of Assistant Professor, 24 candidates have been selected from Kashmir and 10 from Jammu. In Political Science, out of total 30 posts of Assistant Professor, 21 candidates have been selected from Kashmir and only 09 from Jammu.
Pertinently, earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission had announced results of EVS, Chemistry, Urdu, Arabic, Education, History, Commerce, Geography, Zoology, BBA, Mathematics, Physics, Sericulture and English, in which most of the selected candidates were from Kashmir province, he said.
Dr Vikas Sharma flayed the PDP-BJP Coalition Government for meting step-motherly treatment to the people of Jammu.
Those who were present in the protest,  included, Rishikesh Rana, Pardeep Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Anshu Sharma, Sunil Chauchan, Rahul Sharma, Robin Singh, Sandeep Charak, Sachine, Deepak Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Navdeep Slathia, Varun, and others.

