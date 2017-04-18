NPP protests against Pak seeking release of Yadav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 17: Enraged by the indefensible verdict based on farcical trial against Kulbhushan Yadav by a Kangaroo military court of Pakistan, a strong contingent of Panthers activists spearheaded by the NPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh staged a protest demonstration at Exhibition Ground here today.

The agitated protesters while raising anti-Pak slogans torched its effigy and sought immediate release of the innocent Indian national from Pak jail.

Addressing the media at the site of protest Harsh Dev said that Yadav was reportedly abducted from Iran-Pakistan border by a radical group Jaish-ul-Adl which was being funded and assisted by Pakistan’s forces. He said that according to the Indian sources Pakistan along with ISI fabricated his documents with glaring inconsistencies in them. Moreover, German diplomat Gunter Mulack had claimed that Yadav was caught by Taliban and sold to Pakistan’s intelligence which clearly pointed that he was innocent and made a scapegoat by Pakistan for its nefarious motives”, Harsh divulged.

Lambasting Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan for awarding death sentence to Yadav last week, Singh said that he was convicted for espionage charges based on a absurd trial by the Kangaroo court and denied Consular access by Pakistan despite 14 requests by Govt.of India. Taking a jibe at the BJP, he expressed his astonishment over the inefficiency of the Saffron brigade while handling the issue which had put the dignity of the country at stake.

Expressing his resentment over the Central and State Governments for not taking the case of Chamail Singh seriously, Harsh Dev Singh recalled that the convicted Indian who was a resident of village Pargwal in Akhnoor was brutally murdered in Kot Lakhpat jail in Pakistan and his family was still struggling for justice.

While citing the example of Sarabjeet Singh who was also killed in Pakistan under similar circumstances he said that his family was compensated with Rs 1 crore 25 lacs and other benefits by Punjab Government but lamented that BJP led governments in the Centre and the State failed miserably to accord the status of a martyr to Chamail Singh and paid no heed to pay a single penny to the family of the deceased so far. He strongly criticised J&K Govt for ignoring martyrs from this State.

