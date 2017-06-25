Notorious drug peddler arrested with 15 kgs poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Police under Operation Sanjeevani arrested a notorious drug peddler along with 15 kilograms of poppy straw.

As per police sources, based on reliable information, a police team led by SDPO East Arun Jamwal and assisted by Incharge Narwal police post SI Wasim Mehraj under the supervision of SP Headquarters Jammu RC Kotwal apprehended a notorious and history sheeter drug peddler and recovered 15 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Singh alias Sheema, son of Krishan Singh, a resident of Rajeev Nagar, Narwal. The consignment was meant to be sold among the youth of district Jammu and with the arrest of drug peddler, police achieved a major success to save the youth from becoming drug addicts.

A case under FIR Number 149/17 under Section 8/15 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at police station Bahu Fort and investigation started.

