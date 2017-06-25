sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Notorious drug peddler arrested with 15 kgs poppy straw

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 24: Police under Operation Sanjeevani arrested a notorious drug peddler along with 15 kilograms of poppy straw.
As per police sources, based on reliable information, a police team led by SDPO East Arun Jamwal and assisted by Incharge Narwal police post SI Wasim Mehraj under the supervision of SP Headquarters Jammu RC Kotwal apprehended a notorious and history sheeter drug peddler and recovered 15 kilograms of poppy straw from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Rajinder Singh alias Sheema, son of Krishan Singh, a resident of Rajeev Nagar, Narwal. The consignment was meant to be sold among the youth of district Jammu and with the arrest of drug peddler, police achieved a major success to save the youth from becoming drug addicts.
A case under FIR Number 149/17 under Section 8/15 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at police station Bahu Fort and investigation started.

