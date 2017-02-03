Not nervous about working with Big B in ‘Aankhen 2’: Regina

MUMBAI : She is making her Bollywood debut with “Aankhen 2” opposite Amitabh Bachchan but south actress Regina Cassandra says she is not getting cold feet about starring alongside megastar.

The film is a sequel to 2002 heist thriller “Aankhen”, which was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The latest film will be helmed by Anees Baazmee. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Arjun Rampal, who along with Bachchan were part of the first film as well.

Regina, 28, is a new addition to the cast and she says rather than worrying about working with an actor like Bachchan, she is nervous about the response from the audience to her Hindi debut.

“I wasn’t nervous about working with Amitabh Bachchan. I don’t get nervous like that. I am more worried about the film being my debut and what first impression I form with the media and the audience. That has made me a little nervous,” Regina told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week.

The actress says she did not set out on a mission to do a Bollywood film and in fact it was the makers who approached her.

“Bollywood is a big step for me. The film also stars such big actors. But I don’t think I chose the film; I think the film chose me as I didn’t have any plans to make a Bollywood debut.”

Regina walked the ramp for designer Sailesh Singhania, who showcased his collection ‘Actuality of Consonance: Khadi’ at the event.

The collection featured sarees and each one was hand spun in Khadi thread, later woven in real gold zari to create motifs that derived its inspiration from nature. The motifs ranged from the running forest squirrels to the holy cow from the ‘Pichwai’ paintings of Lord Krishna to the water cranes and trees.

“I am very comfortable in sarees but I like to drape it myself,” Regina said about her love for sarees. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With