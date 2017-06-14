sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Non-bailable warrant against Ramdev in ‘beheading remark’ case

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

ROHTAK (HARYANA): A court here today issued a non-bailable warrant against yoga guru Ramdev in a case over his remarks made last year against those refusing to raise the slogan of ‘Bharat mata ki jai’.
The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal issued the NBW against Ramdev and fixed August 3 as the next date of hearing in the case.
On May 12, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Ramdev.
“The order follows Ramdev’s failure to appear before the court yet again today. He also failed to appear despite summons and a bailable warrant,” counsel for the complainant in the case O P Chugh said.
Ramdev had made the remarks at a Sadbhawana Sammelan here in April last year, which was called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. He had said that but for the rule of law he would have “beheaded” lakhs of people for refusing to chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’. (AGENCIES)

