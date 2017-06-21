sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

No room for complacency in knockout stage, says Oltmans

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LONDON:  India’s chief coach Roelant Oltmans has warned his team to guard against complacency when they take on Malaysia in the quarterfinal of the Hockey World League Semi-Final, here tomorrow.

     Ranked sixth in the world, India start as overwhelming favourites against the 14th placed Malaysia but the 0-1 defeat against the same opponents last month in the Azlan Shah Cup Oltmans’ men would be fresh in the minds of the Indians, going into tomorrow’s game.

     “We need to play with caution and give no room for mistakes because even a little bit of complacency in the knockout stage will put us out of the tournament,” cautioned Oltmans.

     “Malaysia is a good side and no opponent can be taken lightly.”

     He is pleased with the display of his strikers so far in the tournament, but the Dutchman said India need to improve with every game.

     “This has been a good aspect for us with the team scoring some fantastic field goals and I am pleased with how the forwards have done so far.

     “However, we must get better and better with each match and still there are some areas of concern such as starting well and starting consistently well,” Oltmans said. AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top