No relief to families of J&K jawans killed in other States

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 18: The Government today said that families of Army and para-military personnel, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and killed outside the State during anti-militancy operations, are not being paid any relief by the State Government.

“The next of kin of only those Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel, who get killed within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the militancy-related incidents, violence attributable to breach of law and order including while on leave/inter station movement, are eligible for sanction of ex-gratia,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in the Assembly in response to a written question by BJP MLA from Kathua, Rajiv Jasrotia.

After para-military jawans from Jammu were killed in attack by the Naxals and militants at Manipur and other places some months back, a demand had surfaced that their family members should be paid ex-gratia by the State Government and a job under SRO-43 on compassionate grounds.

The Government had agreed to consider the demand. However, the Chief Minister’s reply revealed that the families of Army and para-military personnel of J&K killed in other States during anti-militancy operations are not being paid any relief or jobs under SRO-43.

It may be mentioned that various other States including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh etc pay compensation ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh to the security personnel of their States, who sacrifice their lives for the cause of nation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister’s reply also stated that no ex-gratia relief has so far been paid to the family members of Chamel Singh, a resident of Pargwal, who was killed in a Pakistani jail.

The reply also said that no compensation has been paid to the next of kin of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani or his brother Khalid Muzaffar Wani.

Mehbooba, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “No ex-gratia/compensation has been paid to the next of kin of Khalid Muzaffar Wani and Burhan Wani”.

Some months back, there was a major controversy after the State authorities listed Muzaffar Wani as a potential beneficiary of the ex-gratia despite his being killed by security forces when he was returning after meeting his elusive brother Burhan.

Burhan was also killed later in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year, leading to unrest in the Kashmir valley for nearly five months in which 76 civilians were killed.

She said the State Government provided ex-gratia of Rs 1.66 crore to the beneficiaries of 77 Army and Central Armed force personnel who were killed in the State since January 2015.

“The amount is disbursed among the beneficiaries through the Commanding Officers concerned,” she said.

She said the ex-gratia cases in respect to the next of kins of Uri attack of 2016 have not been received from the concerned Units/authorities so far in the Home Department.

Regarding a question about the policy of providing compensation to the soldiers killed while defending the borders or fighting militancy in the State, the Chief Minister said that those who hail from State get an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and those from outside the State are paid Rs 2 lakh.

“The amount of ex-gratia payable in favor of the NOK of the deceased Army/CAPF personnel is Rs 5 lakh for state subjects and Rs 2 lakh for non state subjects,” she said. The Government today said that families of Army and para-military personnel, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and killed outside the State during anti-militancy operations, are not being paid any relief by the State Government.

“The next of kin of only those Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel, who get killed within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the militancy-related incidents, violence attributable to breach of law and order including while on leave/inter station movement, are eligible for sanction of ex-gratia,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in the Assembly in response to a written question by BJP MLA from Kathua, Rajiv Jasrotia.

After para-military jawans from Jammu were killed in attack by the Naxals and militants at Manipur and other places some months back, a demand had surfaced that their family members should be paid ex-gratia by the State Government and a job under SRO-43 on compassionate grounds.

The Government had agreed to consider the demand. However, the Chief Minister’s reply revealed that the families of Army and para-military personnel of J&K killed in other States during anti-militancy operations are not being paid any relief or jobs under SRO-43.

It may be mentioned that various other States including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh etc pay compensation ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh to the security personnel of their States, who sacrifice their lives for the cause of nation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister’s reply also stated that no ex-gratia relief has so far been paid to the family members of Chamel Singh, a resident of Pargwal, who was killed in a Pakistani jail.

The reply also said that no compensation has been paid to the next of kin of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani or his brother Khalid Muzaffar Wani.

Mehbooba, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, “No ex-gratia/compensation has been paid to the next of kin of Khalid Muzaffar Wani and Burhan Wani”.

Some months back, there was a major controversy after the State authorities listed Muzaffar Wani as a potential beneficiary of the ex-gratia despite his being killed by security forces when he was returning after meeting his elusive brother Burhan.

Burhan was also killed later in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year, leading to unrest in the Kashmir valley for nearly five months in which 76 civilians were killed.

She said the State Government provided ex-gratia of Rs 1.66 crore to the beneficiaries of 77 Army and Central Armed force personnel who were killed in the State since January 2015.

“The amount is disbursed among the beneficiaries through the Commanding Officers concerned,” she said.

She said the ex-gratia cases in respect to the next of kins of Uri attack of 2016 have not been received from the concerned Units/authorities so far in the Home Department.

Regarding a question about the policy of providing compensation to the soldiers killed while defending the borders or fighting militancy in the State, the Chief Minister said that those who hail from State get an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and those from outside the State are paid Rs 2 lakh.

“The amount of ex-gratia payable in favor of the NOK of the deceased Army/CAPF personnel is Rs 5 lakh for state subjects and Rs 2 lakh for non state subjects,” she said.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With