No one has the right to judge my film journey: Jacqueline

NEW DELHI: Jacqueline Fernandez is not worried that she will get slotted in a category due to her current spate of glamorous roles and says she would not do an indie project just to prove her acting chops.

The 32-year-old actor says it is her journey and no one has the right to point fingers at her choice of films.

In an interview, Jacqueline says, “I am not supposed to do an indie project because other people are telling me, ‘You are a glamorous actress now and you should be doing indie films’. That will never be my mindset.

“That will mean I am doing it for the wrong reasons. It should come from within. If I feel that I want to do something completely different I will do it. As an actor I do my job with conviction so it is for no one to actually judge because it is my journey. I choose things which I can do justice to.”

The actor believes only right attitude and hard work take one forward in Bollywood and coming from a film family does not make much difference.

“Good attitude and hard work are what take you forward in films and in life. I feel both outsiders and industry kids have to put in their fair share of hard work.

“No one has it easy. I have worked with industry kids and seen their struggle. They have seen my struggle, but audience doesn’t come because of your background, that way they are quite unforgiving. They will only come if they like you.”

Jacqueline’s latest release is action comedy “A Gentleman”. Directed by Raj and DK, the film released today.

The actor says she signed the film because she liked the way the director duo brought newness to the genre.

“I do think there is a different language spoken in cinema now, which the audience is accepting and actually, in a way, demanding in some cases. It really helps when you work with directors who understand that need of the audience. Same was the case with Raj and DK. I completely went with their vision. They brought a different essence to the genre.”

Jacqueline will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s “Drive”. (AGENCIES)

