sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

No one has the right to judge my film journey: Jacqueline

Posted on 25/08/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
No one has the right to judge my film journey: Jacqueline

 

NEW DELHI:  Jacqueline Fernandez is not worried that she will get slotted in a category due to her current spate of glamorous roles and says she would not do an indie project just to prove her acting chops.

            The 32-year-old actor says it is her journey and no one has the right to point fingers at her choice of films.

            In an interview, Jacqueline says, “I am not supposed to do an indie project because other people are telling me, ‘You are a glamorous actress now and you should be doing indie films’. That will never be my mindset.

            “That will mean I am doing it for the wrong reasons. It should come from within. If I feel that I want to do something completely different I will do it. As an actor I do my job with conviction so it is for no one to actually judge because it is my journey. I choose things which I can do justice to.”

            The actor believes only right attitude and hard work take one forward in Bollywood and coming from a film family does not make much difference.

            “Good attitude and hard work are what take you forward in films and in life. I feel both outsiders and industry kids have to put in their fair share of hard work.

            “No one has it easy. I have worked with industry kids and seen their struggle. They have seen my struggle, but audience doesn’t come because of your background, that way they are quite unforgiving. They will only come if they like you.”

            Jacqueline’s latest release is action comedy “A Gentleman”. Directed by Raj and DK, the film released today.

            The actor says she signed the film because she liked the way the director duo brought newness to the genre.

            “I do think there is a different language spoken in cinema now, which the audience is accepting and actually, in a way, demanding in some cases. It really helps when you work with directors who understand that need of the audience. Same was the case with Raj and DK. I completely went with their vision. They brought a different essence to the genre.”

            Jacqueline will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s “Drive”. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top