No objection to ISIS men pleading guilty, NIA tells court

NEW DELHI: The NIA today told a Delhi court that it has no objection to the applications of two persons pleading guilty of criminally conspiring to raise funds for the ISIS and recruiting people for the terror outfit.

The accused — Azhar-ul-Islam (24) from Jammu and Kashmir and Mohammed Farhan Shaikh (25) from Maharashtra — took a U- turn more than a month after the court framed charges against them.

District judge Amar Nath has now posted the matter for further hearing on April 19.

The accused had moved the application through advocate M S Khan saying that they “are remorseful of the acts alleged against them. There is no prior criminal record against them and they want to join the mainstream and want to be productive for the society and want to rehabilitate themselves”. (AGENCIES)

