No mediation offer: MEA; ‘wishful thinking’: Russian diplomat

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: India today said Russia had not made any mediation offer to it to resolve Indo-Pak issues, and asserted that Moscow was “well aware” of New Delhi’s position of bilateral resolution of all such matters in a terror-free environment.

The remarks by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay came following reports in the Pakistani press that Russia expressed intention to mediate between the two countries.

The Pakistani media quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying “we welcomes UNSC Permanent Member Russia’s attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda”.

Zakaria was asked about reported offer made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO Summit earlier this month. (AGENCIES)

