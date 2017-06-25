No Karvan-e-Aman bus to PoK tomorrow in view of Eid-ul-Fitr

SRINAGAR: The weekly Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has been suspended tomorrow in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

There will be no peace bus tomorrow, official sources said.

They said a message was received from PoK that due to Eid festival the bus service will remain suspended tomorrow. The next bus will be on July 3, they said.

The passengers from both sides of Line of Control (LoC) travel in the bus to meet their relatives separated due to partition in 1947. (AGENCIES)

