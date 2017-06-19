No intention to influence anybody’s food habit: Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Union minister Harsh Vardhan today batted for vegetarianism but made it clear that this does not mean that the Government has any intention to influence anybody’s food habit.

He said that several cancers were linked to having non- vegetarian food.

His remarks assume significance amid uproar over the environment ministry’s notification about a ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at open markets across the country.

“Eating habits is an individual choice and no can be forced (to change them). Vegetarianism is certainly better than (non-vegetarianism). All over the world, even the western countries, have started preferring vegetarianism,” the union environment and science and technology minister said. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With