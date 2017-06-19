No intention to influence anybody’s food habit: Harsh Vardhan

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 19/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: Union minister Harsh Vardhan today batted for vegetarianism but made it clear that this does not mean that the Government has any intention to influence anybody’s food habit.

He said that several cancers were linked to having non- vegetarian food.

His remarks assume significance amid uproar over the environment ministry’s notification about a ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at open markets across the country.

“Eating habits is an individual choice and no can be forced (to change them). Vegetarianism is certainly better than (non-vegetarianism). All over the world, even the western countries, have started preferring vegetarianism,” the union environment and science and technology minister said. (AGENCIES)

 

