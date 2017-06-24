No immediate plans to do a film with Shah Rukh: Salman

MUMBAI: Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion was one of the biggest highlights of “Tubelight”, where the latter had a special appearance, but the superstars have no plans to do a full-length feature film in near future.

“He (SRK) was suppose to do make only a guest appearance in the film. He was not there in the entire film. There is no such planning as of now (to do a film together). If you (media) say then we will plan,” the actor quipped when asked about working with SRK again.

Meanwhile, Salman hopes his another good friend Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting in Malta for “Thugs of Hindostan”, watches the Kabir Khan-directed movie.

“Is there a PVR theatre in Malta? I hope the film stays in theatres (till he comes back) or else I will have to arrange a show for him.” (AGENCIES)

