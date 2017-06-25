sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
No immediate plans to do a film with Shah Rukh: Salman

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

MUMBAI: Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion was one of the biggest highlights of “Tubelight”, where the latter had a special appearance, but the superstars have no plans to do a full-length feature film in near future.

“He (SRK) was suppose to do make only a guest appearance in the film. He was not there in the entire film. There is no such planning as of now (to do a film together). If you (media) say then we will plan,” the actor quipped when asked about working with SRK again.

Meanwhile, Salman hopes his another good friend Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting in Malta for “Thugs of Hindostan”, watches the Kabir Khan-directed movie.

“Is there a PVR theatre in Malta? I hope the film stays in theatres (till he comes back) or else I will have to arrange a show for him.” (AGENCIES)

