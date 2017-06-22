No evacuation of Indians from Qatar: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Government today said all Indians in Qatar are safe and secure and special flights are being operated to facilitate travel of those who want to come home as connectivity from that country has been hit due to restrictions imposed on it by several nations.

“It is not an evacuation. There is no need for evacuation. Indians there are safe and secure. There are regional political developments because of which there is a problem in connectivity,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He was reacting to some reports that Indians are being evacuated from that country.

Baglay said special flights are being operated as many Indians who are in Qatar and other countries wish to travel to India during the Ramzan period and for Eid. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With