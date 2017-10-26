NIA gets custody of ISIS sympathiser

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got five days’s custody of Shajahan Velluva Kandy alias Mohamed Ismail Mohideen, a suspected ISIS terrorist, who was deported from Turkey in July, the agency said here today.

It said the NIA had earlier re-registered the case probed by the Special Cell (SB), New Delhi.

“Kandy was arrested on July 01, 2017 at the IGI airport, New Delhi, on his deportation by the Turkish authorities. He is an ISIS operative who had gone to Turkey/Syria for carrying out terrorist activities after procuring an Indian passport in the fake name,” the agency said.

Kandy (32), from Kannur in Kerala, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police after it received information from Turkey’s police about his deportation, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) had said.

He had gone to Turkey in June last year with his wife but was deported from there in February this year after he tried to cross over to Syria in an apparent bid to join the ISIS, the officer had said.

His wife was also sent back to India.

The police had said he procured a fake passport using the services of an agent from Chennai. In the fake documents, he was identified as Mohammad Ismail, 35, the officer said.

He travelled alone to Turkey in March and made an attempt to cross over to Syria in June, but was deported to India again, he added. (PTI)

