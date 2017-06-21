NGT relaxes restriction on tourist vehicles to Rohtang Pass

NEW DELHI: In some good news for those planning to visit the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh to beat the summer heat, the National Green Tribunal has allowed 100 more tourist vehicles to pass through the eco-sensitive area.

The panel, which had earlier permitted 800 petrol and 400 diesel vehicles to go beyond Manali on Rohtang Pass road, has allowed more vehicles to the picturesque location to ensure that more tourists are accommodated.

“We hereby permit 100 more cars out of which 60 per cent would be petrol cars and 40 per cent diesel cars. The applicants under this category will be only the tourists driving their own vehicles from Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country.

“75 per cent of such applications would be granted permit under outside tourist category i.e. The tourist driving their own vehicles from outside Himachal Pradesh. The remaining 25 per cent would be the tourist from other districts of State of Himachal Pradesh,” the circuit bench headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With