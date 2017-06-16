sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NASA’s new space telescope to hunt for signs of alien life

 

WASHINGTON:  NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will search for signs of extraterrestrial life on Earth-sized planets of the recently discovered TRAPPIST planetary system, as well as on Jupiter’s moon Europa, the US space agency said today.

            The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to complement and extend the scientific capabilities of other NASA missions such as the Hubble Space Telescope. It will be the most powerful space telescope ever built.

            “From the very first galaxies after the Big Bang, to searching for chemical fingerprints of life on Enceladus, Europa, and exoplanets like TRAPPIST-1e, Webb will be looking at some incredible things in our universe,” said Eric Smith, James Webb Space Telescope Director at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

            “With over 2,100 initial observations planned, there is no limit to what we might discover with this incredible telescope,” said Smith.

            The broad spectrum of initial observations will address all of the science areas the telescope is designed to explore, from first light and the assembly of galaxies to the birth of stars and planets.

            Targets will range from the solar system’s outer planets such as Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, and icy Kuiper Belt to exoplanets to distant galaxies in the young universe.

            “These observations by the teams of people who designed and built the Webb instruments will yield not only amazing science, but will be crucial in putting the observatory through its paces and understanding its many capabilities,” said Ken Sembach, director of the Space Telescope Science Institute in the US. (AGENCIES)

