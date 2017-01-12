New Air Chief flies MiG 21 to assure pilots

NEW DELHI:Less than a fortnight after taking over as new Air Chief, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa today took MiG 21 to sky for a solo sortie from a forward airbase in Rajasthan.

The Air Chief, who started his innings on January 1, flew the front line combat fighter from the Utarlai base near Barmer. “The new chief MiG 21 T-96 for the sortie,” an official spokesperson of IAF told reporters.

Previous chief Air Chief Marshal Raha had flown indigenous Light Air Combat Aircraft Tejas last year and gave his thumbs up to it operational capabilities.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa is a Qualified Cat ‘A’ Flying Instructor and has more than 3000 hours of fighter flying under his belt with an immaculate flight safety record all along his distinguished career as a field commander. (AGENCIES)

