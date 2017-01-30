Need to fill up vacant posts

Sir,

This refers to the news item’Over 21000 posts lying vacant due to slackness of a Govt, PSC, SSB (DE, Jan21, 2017).It is sad to read that 21, 717 posts-3417 gazetted and 18300 non gazetted posts are lying vacant in different Govt Departments in our state during the past quite long time despite the fact that the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015 which were notified vide SRO-202 dated June30, 2015, provided for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner.

There is no doubt that such a large no of posts in various departments affects the efficiency and functioning of these departments.It is all the more disturbing to read that maximum of 4837 non gazetted posts have been lying vacant in the School Education Department Department which has the onerous responsibility of shaping the career of our students who are the custodians of our country.It is paradoxical that on the one hand a large no of unemployed youth are clamouring for unemployment in the Government sector and on the other hand the Recruitment agencies such as Public Service Commission and SSRB are delaying the process of recruitment in the State.

The Govermment need to streamline the functioning of recruitment agencies such as PSC and SSRB and issue them directions to expedite the recruitment of unemployed qualified youth against various posts lying vacant in various departments.If need be, more members should be appointed in these recruitment agencies under law to expedite the process of recruitment against various posts lying vacant in various departments by following fast track recruitment.Such a process will not only help in providing employment to the qualified unemployed youth but also help in bringing about more efficiency in these departments, which are short staffed.The Government also need to review the functioning of the recruitment agencies and those, who are responsible for delaying the process of recruitment of unemployed posts against the vacant posts should be brought to task for their negligence.

Yours etc…..

Ankita Sharma,

Udhampur

