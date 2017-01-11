NCR Punjab Royals end UP Dangal’s campaign with win

New Delhi, Jan 10:

NCR Punjab Royals ended UP Dangal’s campaign in the Patanjali Powervita Pro Wrestling League Season 2 by registering an emphatic 5-2 win at the K D Jadhav Indoor Stadium here today.

Punjab secured the first advantage by winning the toss as they decided to block the 58 kg women’s category, ruling out UP’s star wrestler Geeta Phogat from taking part in the tie. UP chose to block the 97 kg men’s category, preventing the heavyweight wrestlers from both camps to feature in the match.

After days of conflicting stories on Geeta’s health status, the former Commonwealth Games gold medallist was declared fit to compete in the ongoing competition, but the Punjab franchise today chose to block her category. (PTI)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With