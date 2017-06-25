NC, Cong should have welcomed GST: Dr Jitendra

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, June 24: Lamb-asting the opposition parties including National Conference (NC) and Congress for opposing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Union Minister of State in PMO with Independent Charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that instead of creating hurdles in implementation of the GST, the two political parties should be first to welcome the new Central legislation in J&K.

Talking to reporters during a public darbar held here at BJP Headquarters Trikuta Nagar today, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the political parties instead of opposing GST should have to support it as the new Central law will grant fiscal autonomy to the State.

Ridiculing the role of NC, the main opposition party in the State and the protagonist of so called autonomy for J&K, the Union Minister said that what more autonomy they need when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is granting financial autonomy to the State.

Dr Jitendra Singh, did not spare Congress also and lashed out at it for maintaining a stoic silence on implementation of GST in the State.

“The Congress which on one hand say that they have conceived the GST and we agree with it and to acknowledge the role of Congress the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has invited former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader, Dr Manmohan Singh on July 1during the roll out of GST”, he added.

“But it is surprising that on the other hand the Congress is also opposing GST in the State by remaining calm, which smacks of its double standards and created a lot of confusion in the public also,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, however, the people of this country especially the youth can’t be misled by the duplicity of these political parties and they will not allow it to happen in future. Asserting that GST will come in the State, he said that there will be a uniform Tax law all over the country including J&K.

Denying that situation is deteriorating in Kashmir valley and has gone out of control, Dr Jitendra Singh said the terrorists are on run so they are changing the strategy and the Government as well as security forces are also adopting their strategy accordingly to counter them.

Strongly condemning the killing of cops including the lynching of DySP in Srinagar, the Union Minister said that killing of own men is self defeating. “The killing of DySP in the holy month of Ramadhan and on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e- Qadar is an eye opener and the question mark on the people who have taken to arms to launch so called Jehad on the name of religion, The holy Quran also does not permit this”, he added.

Turning tables on separatists and leaders of Hurriyat Conference, he said the leaders supporting the terrorists will not be spared also and the Government is investigating their role and the probe this time will be taken to a decisive phase.

Accusing the separatists of playing a duel politics, Dr Jitendra Singh said Kashmiris have now seen through their game plan. “They mislead the poor children and send their own wards outside in search of green pastures but how long the people will tolerate this”, he added.

In response to another question regarding what blue print the Government of India has for J&K, Dr Jitendra Singh said that no blueprint was required for the State as it is an integral part of India like other States. But some vested interests created the problem which unfortunately is being supported by some politicians also otherwise there is no issue in Kashmir, he added.

On the holy Amarnath yatra which commences from June 29, Dr Jitendra Singh said that every kind of facility will be provided to the pilgrims by both Union and State Governments for smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. The Union Home Minister called meetings in New Delhi to ensure foolproof security and other facilities to pilgrims so that the yatra could be conducted successfully, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh, however, made it clear that smooth conduct of yatra is not the duty of Government only but the people of the State as well. This yatra represents the secular and pluralistic character of the State for centuries together.” While Hindus perform pilgrimage and members of Muslim community are engaged in making arrangements for yatra,” he added.

While allaying the fears created through social media, he said that the Government is committed to provide fool proof security to pilgrims.

In response to another question that Jammu region is still subjected to discrimination, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the BJP-PDP coalition was basically framed for equitable development of all three regions of the State and it is committed to that.

On the reported allegations of biased functioning of State Public Service Commission (PSC), Dr Jitendra Singh said “I think the State Government has taken cognizance of the same”. “There were some shortcomings in the functioning of the PSC and I hope the Government has taken corrective measures”, he added.

On the contractual lecturers who are on strike for a long time, the Union Minister said that the State Government should hold talks with them to settle the issue.

He accused the Congress of fielding the Dalit candidate, Meira Kumar for the post of President in reaction to BJP’s nominee, who first had announced the name of Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate.

Dr Jitendra Singh while making a scathing attack on Congress said if it was so sincere towards the Dalits then why it didn’t field Meira Kumar at the time when Pratibha Patil was nominated as Presidential candidate during UPA rule or later when Pranab Mukherjee was nominated for the post.

