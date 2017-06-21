NBCC soft-paddling on execution of Rs 16 cr worth tourism projects sanctioned for Leh

*No response to repeated communiques during past many months

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, June 20: In blatant violation of directions of the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), a Government of India Enterprise, is soft-paddling on execution of Rs 16 crore worth tourism projects sanctioned for Leh under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

Over Rs 80,000 crore worth development package for J&K was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of November 2015. In the month of July last year, the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while chairing a high-level meeting called for proactive approach to expedite implementation of PMDP.

She had even explicitly told the bureaucrats that focus should be laid on fast-tracking project formulation, meeting guidelines and constant follow-up with the concerned Ministries and agencies of the Union Government.

However, the directions of Chief Minister are being ignored by National Building Construction Corporation, a Government of India Enterprise, which has been entrusted with the task of executing tourism projects sanctioned for Leh.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that projects amounting to Rs 16.28 crore have been sanctioned for promotion of tourist related activities under PMDP for Nobra constituency, which include wayside amenities at Khardung village at the cost of Rs 1.68 crore, wayside amenities at Skuru village at a cost of Rs 1.58 crore, development of tourist facilities at Nobra-Turtuk at a cost of Rs 9.58 crore and development of tourist facilities on Leh-Nobra road up to Hunder at a cost of Rs 3.42 crore.

All these projects have been entrusted by the Union Ministry of Tourism to National Building Construction Corporation. However, till date this Government of India Enterprise has not started work on any of these projects.

“On the repeated requests of Leh Tourism Development Authority, NBCC conducted survey of the spots identified for creation of facilities/amenities in the month of April this year but thereafter NBCC didn’t come forward to start work on ground”, sources said, adding “the delay on the part of NBCC in starting work on the projects is notwithstanding the fact that Union Ministry of Tourism has already released 20% mobilization advance in favour of executing agency for initiating the works”.

When contacted, Zahida Bano, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Leh Tourism Development Authority confirmed that NBCC was not coming forward to start work on the projects despite lapse of considerable period of time. “I have sent a number of reminders to the company but it has not responded till date”, she further said while admitting that projects are of immense importance from tourism promotion point of view.

In response to a question, the CEO said, “our job was to identify the spots/places where we want tourist facilities and we have accomplished the same much earlier. Now, the ball is in the court of NBCC”.

“The non-serious approach of the NBCC is notwithstanding the fact that there is limited working season in Leh owing to extreme climatic conditions for maximum months in a year”, sources regretted.

In addition to the projects sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Tourism in Nobra area, the Leh Tourism Development Authority has identified some more projects under PMDP for promotion of tourism industry. These projects are construction of tourist facilitation centre at Nobra, development of Leh-Nobra road and creation of wayside amenities and construction of an open air theatre including parking at Hunder Nobra.

“However, no time-frame can be specified for start of work on these Rs 18.95 crore worth projects as funds for the same have yet not been earmarked”, sources informed.

They stressed that State Government must express serious concern to the Union Tourism Ministry over failure of NBCC to start work on the projects sanctioned under PMDP as two years have already lapsed since the announcement of PMDP for J&K.

“The PMDP projects for those areas where working season is limited because of climatic conditions should be given serious attention by all the concerned authorities so that objective behind the initiative of Government of India is achieved without wasting more time”, sources further stressed.

