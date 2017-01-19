Naga women’s delegation meets Dr Jitendra, appeals for peace

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 18: A delegation of Naga women hailing from Manipur and representing the organization “Women for Just-Peace” today met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and appealed for peace in the region.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, the delegation noted that, following the 8th December announcement by the Government of Manipur to create seven new districts, there has been constant unrest and blockade resulting in considerable hardship to common people. They said, the Naga community and its women-folk seek a solution to end this impasse which is adversely affecting peace and communal harmony in the State.

The memorandum further observed that, irrespective of the respective positions taken by the Government of Manipur or the United Naga Council (UNC), the immense difficulties and hardships faced by the ordinary citizens and those travelling to the State must come to an end as soon as possible.

The members of the delegation informed Dr Jitendra Singh that they had also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought the intervention of Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Their contention was that the atmosphere of violence and agitation currently gripping the State of Manipur is an outcome of confrontation between different groups which needs to be resolved for restoration of peace.

In another memorandum, the delegation expressed the confidence that it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose leadership can ensure an atmosphere of peace, honour and respect for the people of Manipur. It also said that the “Women for Just-Peace” looks forward to march along with India towards peaceful coexistence, progress and development.

Dr Jitendra Singh held a detailed interaction with the members of delegation and conveyed to them the Government’s keenness for restoration of peace and prosperity in the State of Manipur. He also assured the members of delegation that he would put forward the inputs received by him before the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the other concerned offices.

Those prominently representing the delegation included Linda Newmai, Dr Gina Sangkham, Dr Achan Mungleng, T. Ningreichon, L. M. Tabitha, Thingreiphi and Wang Hring.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With