Naeem reviews status of Batote- Kishtwar highway

KISHTWAR : ​Minister for Public Work, Naeem Akhtar today visited Kishtwar and chaired a meeting of officers of R&B Department and district administration to review the status of Batote-Kishtwar national highway and other roads of the district.

The meeting was held at new DC office complex Kishtwar and it discussed the measures for improvement of the road connectivity in the district.

While reviewing the ongoing schemes and works of the department, the Minister exhorted upon the officers to put in their best efforts to meet deadlines in the construction of new and renovation of the existing roads.

The DDC Kishtwar apprised the minister about the deteriorating condition of Batote-Kishtwar highway due to frequent landslides and sinking at various stretches which has become a constant inconvenience for the commuters.

The minister said the government is looking for every aspect to make the Batote-Kishtwar highway as an all-weather road. He directed the concerned to come up with feasible plans for re-alignment of the road in landslide prone areas to overcome the problem. Besides he directed the department to activate men and machinery to re-open the roads connecting snow bound areas like Dachan, Marwah, Paddar, Chatroo and Warwan before 15th of May this year.

Minister of State for Transport and R&B, Sunil Sharma, MLC Firdous Ahmed Tak, DDC Kishtwar Ghulam Nabi Balwan besides Chief Engineer PWD (R&B), ADDC, ACR, CPO Kishtwar, Superintendent Engineers R&B among others were present in the meeting.

Later the Minister met with deputations of people and various associations who put forth demands like posting of adequate staff in schools, improvement of road networks and road restoration works. The Minister assured them that their demands and grievances would be solved within shortest time.

