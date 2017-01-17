Naeem Akhtar visits GGM Science College

JAMMU: Minister for Education, Mr Naeem Akhtar today visited Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College Jammu to take stock of the academic and infrastructural facilities in the College.

The Minister took a round of the whole college complex and also visited the hostel and the guest house.

During his visit to the college hostel, the Minister while expressing dismay over the dilapidated condition of the rooms, assured the inmates that the hostel accommodation would be improved keeping in view the heritage essence of the building.

Responding to the plea of the students regarding delay in allocation of the hostel facility after admissions, the Minister asked the College Administration to start online facility for allocation of hostel facility to the students alongside the admission process so that the students don’t face any inconvenience.

The Minister also visited the Career Counseling Cell of the College and interacted with the students there. He asked the head of the Career Counseling Cell to start personality development courses for the students with special focus on spoken skills in English.

Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Mr Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, who accompanied the Minister during his visit to the College announced upgradation of sports facilities at the campus including laying of an Astroturf. He said special camps would be organized in the college for students to get trained in various sports.

