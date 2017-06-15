sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Mumbai couple, five other prez hopefuls file nomination papers

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI: Seven persons have filed nominations for the presidential poll so far, including a couple from Mumbai who would like very much if one of them became president and the other vice president.

While six persons filed their papers yesterday, when the nomination process started, only one person, Jeevan Kumar Mittal from the national capital, did so today.

Amongst the first six are the Patels, Saira Bano Mohammed Patel and Mohammed Patel Abdul Hamid, who want to share the top Constitutional posts between them.

The Mumbai couple told the returning officer that it would be “good” if one of them became the country’s president, and the other the vice president, sources present at the time said.

The other four who filed their papers were K Padmarajan from Tamil Nadu, Anand Singh Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh, A Bala Raj from Telangana and dhoti-clad Kondekar Vijayprakash from Pune. (AGENCIES)

