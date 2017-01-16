MP, legislators, several deputations call on CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Member, Rajya Sabha, Nazir Ahmad Laway called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here today and apprised her about several issues of Kulgam district.

Laway specifically demanded upgradation of 50 MVA grid station in the area to rationalise the electric load capacity.

Several other legislators also met the Chief Minister and brought many of the developmental issues of their respective constituencies into her notice.

Those who met Mehbooba Mufti included MLA, Karnah, Raja Manzoor; MLA, Doda, Shakti Raj Parihar; MLA, Pulwama, Muhammad Khalil Bund and former legislators Muhammad Dilawar Mir, B. R. Kundal, Abdul Gaffar Sofi and Abdul Razaq Zawoora.

The Chief Minister assured the legislators that their demands and concerns would be looked into and appropriately acted upon.

Meanwhile, several deputations called on Chief Minister and apprised her of their problems and difficulties. They sought immediate intervention of the Chief Minister in the early redressal of their grievances. Several individuals also met the Chief Minister and sought redressal of their grievances.

A deputation of Horticulture Non-Gazetted Employees Union led by its President, Abdul Ghani Bhat hailed the Chief Minister for setting up of a separate administrative authority for the department and introduction of high density plants in the State. They demanded further reorganization of the department and removal of pay anomaly among different cadres.

Another deputation of employees led by trade union leader Abdul Majeed Khan thanked the Chief Minister for the historic decision of initiating a process of regularization of daily wagers and casual workers besides implementing 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the State. They demanded enhancement of Medical Allowance, reintroduction of Leave Travel Allowance and reduction in qualifying service for pensions. They also demanded regularization of workers in State Power Development Corporation.

A deputation of J&K Olympic Association led by its President, Rangil Singh sought strengthening of sports infrastructure in the State. They also demanded setting up of an Olympic Bhavan and a sports museum.

Led by its Chairman, Rajesh Sharma, a deputation of J&K Cooperatives sought restructuring of cooperative banks and revival of cooperative movement in Jammu & Kashmir. A deputation from Nubra demanded early completion of several development projects in the area.

A deputation from Rampora, Anantnag demanded construction of a community hall in the area to provide recreation facilities to people.

A deputation from Marmat, Kishtwar demanded augmentation of healthcare and infrastructure facilities in the area.

A deputation from Balakote, Mendhar sought upgradation of girls’ school and upgradation of Basoni-Drutti road besides proper spendings under Border Area Development Programme in the area.

A Banihal deputation sought proper and rationalised distribution of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme in the area. They also demanded development of sports ground at Lamban besides involvement of local youth in the several big developmental projects.

A deputation of wood suppliers from Kashmir demanded early release of flood compensation in their favour.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With