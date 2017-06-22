Mooted 4 years back, work on Shivkhori ropeway unlikely to start in next 2 years

*Preparation of vital EIA-EMP report yet to begin

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, June 21: The work on much-talked about passenger ropeway for cave shrine of Shivkhori in Reasi district, which was mooted nearly four years back, is unlikely to start in next two years as Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has sought Environment Impact Assessment-Environment Management Plan report as well as information on 20 key points from the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation before giving necessary clearances to the project.

The Shivkhori Ropeway Project was mooted nearly four years back in order to give fillip to tourism activities in Reasi and increase the tourist footfall in the district.

During the past two years, the present PDP-BJP Coalition Government has come up with numerous statements mentioning that work on the project will begin shortly. Some of the Ministers even went to the extent of mentioning in their statements that they will ensure timely completion of the project to meet the objective behind its conception.

However, the fact remains that project proposal has just reached the Ministry of Environment and Forests and unless all its conditions are met, relevant studies conducted and reports submitted the clearances for start of work on the project cannot be obtained. All this indicates that statements of Government are only aimed at befooling the common masses.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that while considering the project proposal submitted by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in its meeting held on May 27, 2017 found several deficiencies and accordingly decided to obtain information on 20 key points while granting Terms of Reference. Moreover, the Committee has sought Environment Impact Assessment-Environment Management Plan report from the Corporation before recommending necessary clearances to the Ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a process of evaluating the likely environmental impacts of a proposed project or development, taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, both beneficial and adverse.

Similarly, an Environmental Management Plan (EMP), also referred to as an impact management plan, is usually prepared as part of EIA reporting. It translates recommended mitigation and monitoring measures into specific actions that will be carried out by the project proponent.

“The EIA-EMP report is imperative as proposed alignment of the aerial ropeway falls within the forest area for development of terminal stations and line towers”, sources said while disclosing that about 18402 square meter of forest land falls in the alignment of the project and around 450 trees will have to be axed. Similarly, a total of 3604 kilograms per day of waste will get generated due to the project for which a proper plan is required to be formulated.

An officer of the J&K Cable Car Corporation, while admitting that Expert Appraisal Committee of the MoEF has sought EIA-EMP report and information on 20 additional key points, said, “Ministry empanelled Perfact Group of Delhi has been selected for preparation of EIA-EMP report but this process will take not less than one year provided the matter is vigorously pursued after short intervals”.

Following preparation of EIA-EMP report the same will have to be submitted to the Pollution Control Board for public hearing. This is required to be done for incorporation of public issues and response thereto in the report.

Following submission of all the details the Expert Appraisal Committee will forward the matter to the Ministry following which Standing Committee of the Apex Court constituted for such projects will conduct field inspection and if everything noticed as per the guidelines and Terms and Reference the clearances will be finally issued, he said while disclosing that Peerkho ropeway project, which is presently under execution, had also gone through this lengthy process.

“All this indicates that there are remote chances of start of work on the project in next two years”, sources said.

The Expert Appraisal Committee has sought information vis-à-vis eco-sensitive areas and environmentally sensitive places which fall in the proposed alignment of the ropeway, exact cost of the project and time of completion, all the layout maps of proposed project, a note on appropriate process and materials to be used to encourage reduction in carbon foot print, details of air emission, effluents, solid waste and hazardous waste generation and their management, onsite disaster management plan to cover risks and accidents etc.

As per the proposal submitted by the J&K Cable Car Corporation, the project is 1739 meter long ropeway covering an area of 31750 square meter including terminal stations, ropeway corridor and towers etc. The proposed ropeway will be developed from village Ransoo to a point at a distance of 270 meter from the cave entrance. The proposed ropeway will have carrying capacity of 2000 persons per hour.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With