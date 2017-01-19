Monisha Jaisingh’s LFW line all about glitz, glam and drama

MUMBAI : Paying an ode to the modern day woman, who is bold and fearless about fashion, designer Monisha Jaisingh has created a glamourous and glitzy collection for her Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort show.

The fashion event will open this season tomorrow with Monisha’s show on a luxury cruise ship, which has been docked in India for the very first time.

The designer will showcase her new couture collection onboard the Costa neoClassica.

“I want to create a sense of drama, glitz, ultra-glam, emphasising on sharp angles and playing with varying tones through this collection. The collection pays tribute to the modern woman who is unapologetic, fearless and commands her clothes,” Monisha said.

Talking about her muse, the designer says she is someone who will wear pants and a floppy hat at breakfast by the port, put on a pop coloured dress at a villa luncheon and embrace the sunset in her swimsuit, while also dress up in a fluid gown for a red carpet evening.

“It’s also the joy of a modern woman, unafraid to spread her wings and conquer big city nights in Haute Couture.”

Monisha says “simplicity and glamour” are the two words that define her collection.

“The secret to beauty is simplicity with a certain touch of glamour. This collection is a tribute to the ‘party girl’.”

The creations are executed in the hues of black, gold, grey, white, rose pink, rose tan and occasionally injected with a pop of red, orange, fuchsia.

The line will feature fully embellished party dresses and cocktail sarees and see the reinvention of classic silhouettes.

“The collection comprises of extravagant evening wear, contemporary and stately silhouettes, an effortless approach of ‘cocktail sarees’, billowing skirts with tight bodices’, infused with fabrics like heavy bonded satin, wool crepe, Italian organza, chikankari and metal encrusted chain mail.”

The designer feels that the retro vibe is making a comeback in fashion and big trends are going to be the silhouettes in metallic textiles.

“No to forget sequins and sparkle. Fabrics such as organza, tulle and net will take you through the season, be it through evening wear, billowing skirts or glam party dresses.” (AGENCIES)

