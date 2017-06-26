sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Modi's visit will further strengthen India-Israel ties : Netanyahu

Posted on 26/06/2017
Modi's visit will further strengthen India-Israel ties : Netanyahu

 

NEW DELHI:Â Â Israel Prime Minister Benjami Netanyahu has said that the visit of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to his country next week, will help further strengthen the relations between the two countries. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote: “Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, @NarendraModi will arrive in Israel, This is an historic visit to Israel”.

Â Â  “In the 70 years of the country’s existence no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of Israel’s strength,” he said. The visit of Mr Modi thus, will be a “very significant step” in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Â  “Ties between Israel and India are on a constant upswing,” he tweeted. Prime Minister Modi will visit Israel on July 5 and 6.Â  (AGENCIES)

