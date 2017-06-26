Modi’s visit will further strengthen India-Israel ties : Netanyahu

NEW DELHI:Â Â Israel Prime Minister Benjami Netanyahu has said that the visit of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to his country next week, will help further strengthen the relations between the two countries. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote: “Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, @NarendraModi will arrive in Israel, This is an historic visit to Israel”.

Â Â “In the 70 years of the country’s existence no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of Israel’s strength,” he said. The visit of Mr Modi thus, will be a “very significant step” in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Â “Ties between Israel and India are on a constant upswing,” he tweeted. Prime Minister Modi will visit Israel on July 5 and 6.Â (AGENCIES)

