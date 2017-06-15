Modi-led Central Govt ushered unprecedented development in India: Dy CM

SRINAGAR: While highlighting the achievements registered in various sectors during the three years of NDA government, the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh today said that sustained and holistic development of every State has been ensured with special emphasis on transparency and time bound completion of flagship programs which has ushered an era of unprecedented development.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at a function held in connection with the completion of three years of Modi government in Bandipora under “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas” program.

Dr Singh said that several flagship programs introduced by the centre have been instrumental in changing the socio-economic and geographical profile of the States especially those which were not being previously addressed to. He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is personally monitoring implementation of various schemes introduced by him, which has resulted in effective implementation of these and the benefit has percolated to the targeted populace.

Referring to the schemes taken up in the Housing and Urban Development sector, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the initiatives like Housing for All (HAL) would ensure that the urban poor get the requisite housing facilities. He said that under AMRUT several major towns have been taken up for development so that they are replete with all the modern facilities of urban living.

“MUDRA Scheme launched by the Prime Minister will provide credit up to Rs 10 lakh to small entrepreneurs & act as a regulator of microfinance institutions. The objective of the scheme is to encourage entrepreneurs and small business units to expand their capabilities and to reduce indebtedness,” he added. He said that several new schemes have also been introduced to provide subsidized housing for the urban and rural poor. “To help the middle class and the poor buy or build homes, the government has brought two schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Dr. Singh said and maintained subsidized loans will be made available for building or expanding homes in rural India, he said. Low-interest loans will be made available to the urban poor.

Referring to the initiatives undertaken the power sector, the Deputy CM said that under DDUGJY continuous power supply would be provided to the rural areas. “It is one of the key initiatives of Modi Government and it aims to supply 24×7 uninterrupted power supplies to all homes. The government plans to invest Rs 75,600 crore for rural electrification under this scheme. The scheme will replace the existing Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana,” he added.

Dr Singh said that under IPDS the electric infra and transmission capacities would be augmented, so that continuous and uninterrupted supply of power is provided to the consumers with minimal transmission losses. He said that special initiatives have already been undertaken to explore the possibilities of electricity generation through other sources as well.

While referring to the Prime Minister’s initiative of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aimed at ensuring the overall cleanliness and hygiene of the country, the Deputy Chief Minister said under the national campaign the government of India aims to accomplish the vision of clean India by 2nd October 2019. He said that we should all contribute our bit in ensuring the success of the program by adopting healthy hygiene practices and effective solid waste management practices.

Later the Deputy Chief Minister convened a meeting of district officers to review the status of implementation of various schemes. It was attended by Chief Engineers of PDD, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Director Urban Local Bodies and other senior officers.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officers to speed up the implementation of various programs being undertaken in the district. He said that they should synergize their efforts to ensure time bond completion of developmental initiatives so that the people get benefited from these.

Dr. Singh said that the pace of development in the State has been accelerated by the coalition government which has ensured that the sustained and holistic development of every region of the State without giving preferential treatment to any particular area. He said that the officers should also contribute their bit in ensuring the schemes are completed within the stipulated time line and people should also be involved in their implementation and formulation.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the officers to ensure the success of Swach Bharat Mission and other initiatives being undertaken by Prime Minister.

