Modi Govt trying to finish opposition parties: Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress today accused the Government of targetting the opposition chief ministers and former chief ministers by using the investigative agencies to finish them politically.

Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the BJP-led NDA Government does not believe in the concept of “live and let live”.

He termed as “unprecedented” the raids on the leaders of the opposition parties through the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and the income tax department.

“This Government does not believe in ‘live and let live’. It believes in demoralising all political parties financially, politically…The practice being followed by the ruling party to finish opposition is unprecedented,” Azad told reporters.

He said the Government is allegedly trying to see that the opposition parties do not get media coverage and donations, so that they are not in a position to contest polls.

“And if anyone gives donation (to opposition parties), they (Government) raid the donor,” he alleged. (AGENCIES)

