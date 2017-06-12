Modi Govt empowered Indians here and abroad too: Sushma Swaraj

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lived up to his mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ by empowering Indians not just in the country but also those living abroad, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.

Speaking at a function to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government and its plank of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (development of all), Swaraj said empowerment of all sections of society, including women, youth and the poor, lies at the core of the schemes and programmes launched by the government.

“In his first address in Parliament after becoming the prime minister, Modi announced that his government was for the weak and poor people and he has lived up to it by empowering rather than giving out freebies to the people through his schemes,” the minister said.

The function, organised by the Delhi BJP, was attended by beneficiaries of different schemes such as Mudra, Kaushal Vikas Yojna, Jan Dhan, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna.

“The Modi government has also empowered Indians living in other countries and they believe it will come to their rescue whenever they will need help,” Swaraj said.

In the last three years, the government had managed to evacuate 1.25 lakh people from troubled places in different parts of the world.

“Of this, the government paid for the evacuation of over 80,000 people. From Yemen, where only India could manage to evacuate people, we also helped and took out 1,947 foreigners, including three Pakistani nationals,” the foreign minister said.

Under the leadership of Modi, India was deciding global agenda. “World leaders look up to him since they feel that without the cooperation of our country international efforts will not succeed,” she said.

“The prime minister only suggested holding an International Yoga Day on June 21, and within a record time of 75 days it was accepted by the United Nations with 177 countries coming forward as co-sponsors of the proposal and none against it.”

MPs, MLAs and municipal councillors of BJP should create awareness about the Modi government’s achievements through door to door contact with people in their areas, Swaraj added.

Amongst those present at the event were Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, national vice president Shyam Jaju and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri. (AGENCIES)

