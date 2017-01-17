MLC’s son’s death: Joint House panel seeks more details

JAMMU: A meeting of the Joint House Committee of the State Legislative Council today constituted to look into the alleged medical negligence leading to the death of son of MLC, Ramesh Arora in Government Medical College, Jammu, was held under the chairmanship of Ghulam Nabi Monga, here.

Legislators, G M Saroori, Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, Firdous Ahmed Tak and Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Secretary Legislative Council, Abdul Majid Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police, (Crime) Mubassir Lattifi and senior doctors from GMC including, HoD Medicine, Dr Anil Mahajan, Medical Superintendent, Dr Romesh Gupta, Special Secretary, LC, Mohammad Ashraf Wani attended the meeting.

The Committee held detailed discussion on the preliminary report submitted by the SSP (Crime) and Medical College authorities on the issue. It inquired from the concerned doctors and SSP (Crime) about the treatment, medical investigations and other aspects related to the case and alleged death of Sadhya Arora. (AGENCIES)

