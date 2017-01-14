MLA meets Srinagar fire victims

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 13: Former minister and MLA Amirakadal, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari today visited Court Road near Lal Chowk and took stock of the damages caused to the shops and other business establishments in a late night devastating fire incident.

Bukhari was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Abdul Majeed Raina, senior officers of Fire Services department, senior Police, PDD and Revenue officers. Mohd Ashraf Dar, PDP Zonal president Amirakadal also accompanied Bukhari.

Expressing solidarity with the fire hit shopkeepers, the MLA assured them of every possible help and also urged them to take precautions for safeguarding their properties from such mishaps in future.

“This fire incident has caused immense sufferings to the fire hit shopkeepers and a residential family in these freezing temperatures. I have come here to show my solidarity with you and I assure you all possible help from my side,” he told the affected shopkeepers who had assembled at Court Road this morning.

The former minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to provide immediate relief to the affected family and the shopkeepers from the Red Cross Fund. He observed that till a formal assessment of damages is done, the Administration must come forward with some interim relief among the fire sufferers.

Bukhari also directed PDD officials to replace the low tension conductor wires with insulated aerial bunched cables wherever required in the area in order to minimize the damages in any such mishap in the future.

Since the affected shopkeepers demanded permissions for reconstruction of their damaged shops, Bukhari asked Lone who also holds the charge of Commissioner SMC to facilitate speedy issuance of permissions among affected shopkeepers without any procedural wrangle.

The shopkeepers also assured the SMC officers that they would abide by the norms and their reconstruction would be as per old plan of the gutted structures.

