Mitra, Vohra discuss internal security, LoC situation

SRINAGAR: Rina Mitra, special secretary, Department of Internal Security, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), today called on Governor N N Vohra here and discussed internal security and safeguarding of the Line of Control (LoC) in the State.

Mitra, accompanied by Gyanesh Kumar, joint secretary (J- K), MHA, met Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the Governor discussed with Mitra a range of issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order, internal security and the safeguarding of International Border, the LoC and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (AGENCIES)

