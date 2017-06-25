sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Mitra, Vohra discuss internal security, LoC situation

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Mitra, Vohra discuss internal security, LoC situation

SRINAGAR: Rina Mitra, special secretary, Department of Internal Security, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), today called on Governor N N Vohra here and discussed internal security and safeguarding of the Line of Control (LoC) in the State.

Mitra, accompanied by Gyanesh Kumar, joint secretary (J- K), MHA, met Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the Governor discussed with Mitra a range of issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order, internal security and the safeguarding of International Border, the LoC and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (AGENCIES)

