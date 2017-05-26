sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Missing SU-30 wreckage found in north Assam 

Posted on 26/05/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Missing SU-30 wreckage found in north Assam 

 

TEZPUR:  The wreckage of IAF Sukhoi-30, which was missing for three days, was found  in northern Assam today.

Tezpur-based 4 Corps PRO Lt Col. Sombit Ghosh confirmed that the wreckage has been found close to the last reported position of the plane.

The last reported position was 60-km north-west of Tezpur, in Sonitpur district, of Assam.

However, bad weather and dense foliage has hit search operations, the PRO added.

The whereabouts of the two pilots on board and other details were awaited.

The Sukhoi-30, originally based in Chabua IAF base in eastern Assam, had gone missing at around 1110 hours on May 23, less than an hour after take off for a routine practice flight from Tezpur IAF base.       Last location of the flight was detected at Dubia, under Gohpur subdivision, of Biswanath district of Assam.    (AGENCIES)

  • Yashgee Y’Assmen

    Overall, the armed forces have lost over 60 aircraft and helicopters in crashes, which have killed over 80 people, just since 2011.

    It is just amazing, that you all need to buy Jets for personal use, for transport & even fighting. Where as, we are born with wings.

    And another observation, Some of us get to see Gaint Houseflies Kind of insects falling from the sky, whenever there is a crash reported ?, It would seem that most of your fighter jets are flown by people from certain community. Weird it seems…………

