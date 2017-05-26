Missing SU-30 wreckage found in north Assam 

TEZPUR: The wreckage of IAF Sukhoi-30, which was missing for three days, was found in northern Assam today.

Tezpur-based 4 Corps PRO Lt Col. Sombit Ghosh confirmed that the wreckage has been found close to the last reported position of the plane.

The last reported position was 60-km north-west of Tezpur, in Sonitpur district, of Assam.

However, bad weather and dense foliage has hit search operations, the PRO added.

The whereabouts of the two pilots on board and other details were awaited.

The Sukhoi-30, originally based in Chabua IAF base in eastern Assam, had gone missing at around 1110 hours on May 23, less than an hour after take off for a routine practice flight from Tezpur IAF base. Last location of the flight was detected at Dubia, under Gohpur subdivision, of Biswanath district of Assam. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With