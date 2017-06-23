Miscreants try to set sentry post on fire

SRINAGAR : A group of miscreants tried to set on fire a guard post in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district but were chased away by the cops on duty, police said today.

Some of them pelted stones at the police guard posted at Court Complex in Pulwama during the night, a police official said.

He said the miscreants then made an attempt to set ablaze the sentry post.

The police personnel posted there resorted to aerial firing to chase the miscreants away, the official said, adding there was no loss of life or injury in the incident. (AGENCIES)

