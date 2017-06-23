sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Miscreants try to set sentry post on fire

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR : A group of miscreants tried to set on fire a guard post in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district but were chased away by the cops on duty, police said today.
Some of them pelted stones at the police guard posted at Court Complex in Pulwama during the night, a police official said.
He said the miscreants then made an attempt to set ablaze the sentry post.
The police personnel posted there resorted to aerial firing to chase the miscreants away, the official said, adding there was no loss of life or injury in the incident. (AGENCIES)

