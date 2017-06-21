Misa finally deposes before I-T; questioned on investments

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department today questioned Misa Bharti, MP daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in connection with its probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Officials said, Bharti was questioned about her personal finances and investments, especially in real estate, after she finally deposed before the investigating officer (IO) of the case here after skipping similar summons at least twice.

They said, she was grilled for over four hours and was confronted with few documents seized by the department in the case.

Bharti was also asked about her and her family’s “connection” with firm identified as Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited.

Misa, a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from the RJD, had earlier skipped income tax summons that were issued to her in this case registered under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and another under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2016. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With