Mir Zahoor for developing Royal Springs Golf Course as tourist hub

SRINAGAR: Minister of State for Forest, Environment, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Cooperative and Fisheries, Mir Zahoor Ahmad, today took an extensive visit to Royal Spring Golf Course (RSGC) in Srinagar.

Senior Officers of Wildlife Protection Department and RSGC authorities accompanied the Minister.

The aim of the visit was to oversee measures being taken to develop the course, situated at the Boulevard road over looking Dal Lake in capital city, as one of the best tourist destination besides catering to its basic objective of promoting Golf in the State. The landscape is rich habitat and diverse flora and fauna exist in the Course.

During the visit, the Minister stressed on developing its bank portions in the buffer into Horticulture zones and said that avenue plantations can add to the galore of the Course.

He directed the officials of the Wildlife Department to launch awareness drive for Golfers and visitors regarding Dos and Don’ts they need to adhere to in case any encounter with wild animals therein.

The Minster called for installing Hoardings and Signage’s at proper places in the Course. He further directed that a Rescue Control Room be established by the Wildlife Department in the Course for quick response in case of any conflicting situation. The Control Room can also cater to the need of forest fires which can occur during the autumn season in the Zabarwan hills in its backdrop.

Mir Zahoor directed the officials of RSGC to take necessary measures to prevent man-animal conflict in the premises of the golf course to ensure no damage is caused to the Course or the visiting golfers.

